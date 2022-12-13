Visa Issue Keeps Jaydev Unadkat Out of Reckoning for India-Bangladesh Test Series

Indian cricketer Jaydev Unadkat is out of the reckoning for the India-Bangladesh first Test match on Wednesday (December 14). Unadkat was supposed to make a comeback to the Indian Test side after 12 years but the pacer is still stuck in India, according to a report.

It seems that luck isn’t favouring Unadkat at all as he hasn’t received his visa papers yet, according to a report in Cricbuzz. The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) informed that the logistics department in the board is making efforts to transport him to Bangladesh but to no success as the 31-year-old was at home till Tuesday ( December 13).

It is to be noted that whenever an Indian team goes on international tours then the BCCI organises visas for all the players who could be potentially in the reckoning for selection. This is done to cut down on last-minute hassles and avoid any delay due to logistical issues. But, in the case of Unadkat, a pre-booking was not done as he was roped into the team at the very last moment.

Unadkat was last seen in an Indian Test jersey back in December 2010 and this might be the reason that BCCI logistics department didn’t expect his inclusion in the team. However, his name was in the minds of the selection committee.

What next?

Now, Unadkat’s absence could open the doors for Navdeep Saini but the team management hasn’t made any announcement regarding the playing XI. Unadkat’s absence will lead to two choices - either Navdeep Saini or a third spinner in the name of Saurabh Kumar or Kuldeep Yadav. Kumar is already named as the backup for injured Ravindra Jadeja.

For the first test, the Playing XI will highly likely include KL Rahul and Shubman Gill as the openers, with the two pacers being Umesh Yadav and Mohammed Siraj and Ravichandran Ashwin and Axar Patel as the two spinners. In such a case, only one spot - the 11th player position is vacant which might call for a surprise decision.

After the ODI series loss, India will look ahead to make their mark in the Tests. The first Test will be played at the Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium, Chattogram, Dhaka.

