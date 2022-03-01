VOC vs ALZ Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s European Cricket League T10 2022 match between V.O.C Rotterdam and Alby Zalmi: V.O.C Rotterdam will lock horns with Alby Zalmi in the tenth match of the European Cricket League. The match is scheduled to be played at the Cartama Oval on Tuesday from 09:30 pm IST.

V.O.C Rotterdam are heading into the encounter after thrashing Malta Super Kings by eight wickets. It was a splendid batting performance as they chased down a total of 93 runs with 21 balls to spare. Tim de Kok was the star for the team with his half-century in just 16 balls. The team will hope for another fine performance from the batters to continue the winning trend.

Alby Zalmi also scored a victory in their last game. The team outplayed Calpe Giants by six runs. For Zalmi, the bowlers made headlines as they restricted the opposition at a score of 103. Ziakhan Alozai was the star performer for the team as he hammered 55 runs along with picking two crucial wickets.

Ahead of the match between V.O.C Rotterdam and Alby Zalmi; here is everything you need to know:

VOC vs ALZ Telecast

V.O.C Rotterdam vs Alby Zalmi game will not telecast in India

VOC vs ALZ Live Streaming

The European Cricket League T10 2022 will be streamed live on the FanCode app and website.

VOC vs ALZ Match Details

The match will be hosted at the Cartama Oval at 09:30 pm IST on March 01, Tuesday.

VOC vs ALZ Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain - Ziakhan Alozai

Vice-Captain - Tim de-Kok

Suggested Playing XI for VOC vs ALZ Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: David Mullett

Batters: Ziakhan Alozai, Tim de-Kok, Burhan Niaz

All-rounders: Jelte Schoonhiem, Rahel Khan, Azam Khalil, Arnav Jain

Bowlers: Ramie Upadhyaya, Tasaduq Hussain, Qudratullah Mir Afzal

VOC vs ALZ Probable XIs:

V.O.C Rotterdam: Ayaz Durrani, Tim de-Kok, Burhan Niaz, Jelte Schoonhiem, Siebe van Wingerden, Arnav Jain, Boris Hoes, Ramie Upadhyaya, Roman Harhangi, Pierce Fletcher (c), David Mullett (wk)

Alby Zalmi: Rahel Khan (c), Azam Khalil, Shahed Ali, Ziakhan Alozai, Samiallah Khalil, Tasaduq Hussain, Qudratullah Mir Afzal, Tajammal Hussain, Lemar Momand, Ismaeel Zia (wk), Aman Khan Zahid

