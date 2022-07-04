VVS Laxman Could Remain India Coach For England T20Is: Report

Batting legend and current director National Cricket Academy (NCA) VVS Laxman reportedly could continue as India head coach for the T20I series against England beginning later this month. Laxman was coached an Indian team lead by Hardik Pandya in two T20Is against Ireland last month with regular coach Rahul Dravid busy with the Test squad gearing up for the ongoing contest at Edgbaston.

News agency ANI reported that BCCI might persist with Laxman for the three T20Is starting July 7 in Southampton.

India have named two different squads for the T20I series. While Rohit Sharma is back at the helm after missing the Birmingham Test due to covid, Virat Kohli and others part of the rescheduled Test will skip the series opener since the match ends on July 5.

They will however be available for the second and third T20Is.

India have also named a 17-man squad for the three ODIs which will follow the T20Is.

India played two T20 warm-up matches in the lead up to the series. They won both the contest, beating Derbyshire by seven wickets and then Northamptonshire by 10 runs.

India’s squad for 1st T20I: Rohit Sharma (captain), Ishan Kishan, Ruturaj Gaekwad, Sanju Samson, Suryakumar Yadav, Deepak Hooda, Rahul Tripathi, Dinesh Karthik (wk), Hardik Pandya, Venkatesh Iyer, Yuzvendra Chahal, Axar Patel, Ravi Bishnoi, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Harshal Patel, Avesh Khan, Arshdeep Singh, Umran Malik

India’s squad for 2nd and 3rd T20I: Rohit Sharma (Captain), Ishan Kishan, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Deepak Hooda, Shreyas Iyer, Dinesh Karthik (wk), Rishabh Pant (wk), Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Yuzvendra Chahal, Axar Patel, Ravi Bishnoi, Jasprit Bumrah, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Avesh Khan, Harshal Patel, Umran Malik

India’s squad for 3 ODIs: Rohit Sharma (Captain), Shikhar Dhawan, Ishan Kishan, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant (wk), Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Yuzvendra Chahal, Axar Patel, Jasprit Bumrah, Prasidh Krishna, Mohd Shami, Mohd Siraj, Arshdeep Singh

