VVS Laxman Declines BCCI's Offer for NCA Chief-Report

Former cricketer VVS Laxman has refused BCCI’s offer to take up the role of NCA head coach, a position which would be vacated by Rahul Dravid who is all set to take over as India Head Coach. The elegant right hander has declined the offer, according to ‘Sports Tak.’ Only yesterday, BCCI has invited applications for various posts of head coach, batting coach, bowling coach and fielding coach. Reports have confirmed that Dravid will take over from Shastri. In that case, he will have to leave the post of NCA head which could have been succeeded by Laxman who is currently serving as a mentor to IPL franchise Sunrisers Hyderabad and Bengal Ranji Coach.

>BCCI Invites Application for the Post of Head Coach, Deadline October 26

Advertisement

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has invited applications for several posts of the senior men’s cricket team which includes the posts of Head Coach, Batting Coach, Bowling Coach, Fielding Coach and Head Sports Science for NCA. The deadline for the post of head coach is October 26. While the deadline for the post of batting, bowling and fielding coach is November 3.

The Indian team will be playing under a new coaching setup after the T20 World Cup when Ravi Shastri led support staff leaves. There are talks that Rahul Dravid will replace him. There is still no confirmation who will be assigned to the post of batting, bowling and fielding coach. Currently, Bharat Arun is the bowling coach, R Sridhar the fielding coach. Sanjay Bangar, who is now with RCB, was the batting coach of the Indian team. He was succeeded by Vikram Rathour.

Get all the IPL news and Cricket Score here