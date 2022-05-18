VVS Laxman Likely to Coach Team India in Ireland Tour - Report

Former India batter VVS Laxman is likely to coach Team India in the upcoming limited-overs tour of Ireland in the month of June. He will be filling in for Rahul Dravid who will reportedly be in England for the rescheduled final Test from the tour of 2021 followed by T20Is and ODIs.

The Indian Test squad is scheduled to play a four-day game in Leicester from June 24-27 before they shift base to Birmingham for the leftover fifth Test. Dravid will accompany the Test squad and will join the touring party after the conclusion of India’s five-match T20I series against South Africa on June 19 in Bengaluru.

According to an ESPN Cricinfo report, the Indian selectors are set to pick two separate squads for the tours. A similar thing happened in 2021 when a Shikhar Dhawan-led Indian side travelled to Sri Lanka for 3 ODIs and as many T20Is when Virat Kohli & Co were in the UK for a 5-match Test series.

Laxman is currently holding the post of director of cricket at the National Cricket Academy in Bengaluru. He succeeded Dravid in the office after his appointment as India’s new head coach. The former has already been in the coach’s role with the Sunrisers Hyderabad in the IPL and Bengal in the Indian domestic circuit as a batting consultant. Earlier this year, he was the head coach of the India U-19 team that went on to win the World Cup in the Caribbean.

The Indian Test squad is likely to leave for the UK tour on June 15. The Birmingham Test was postponed last year following a Covid-19 outbreak in the Indian cap. The visitors currently lead the series 2-1 and will look to seal their first Test win on the English soil since 2007.

Surprisingly, this is the first-ever Test series that will complete under two different coach-captain combinations across both sides. While India will take the field with Rohit Sharma as the skipper and Rahul Dravid as the coach, England will be up against them under the Ben Stoke-Brendon McCullum duo.

