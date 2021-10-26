VVS Laxman Likely to Head NCA Following Rahul Dravid's Departure-Report

Former India batting great VVS Laxman could again be back in the fray to head the National Cricket Academy in case the post falls vacant in the coming days. It is learnt from sources that Laxman might not continue as the mentor of IPL side Sunrisers Hyderbad and in case, he is selected, he would also have to leave his media commitments including commentary and writing columns.

The national coach and the NCA head are expected to work in close coordination keeping the interests of Indian cricket in mind. It is understood that Dravid and Laxman, who have had a close bond since the time they played for South Zone and subsequently for India for close to a decade and half, would be the perfect choice.

The other aspect that needs to be chalked out is the fact that Laxman is a resident of Hyderabad, where he has a young family with children just in their teens and also old parents. Laxman, it is learnt, was reluctant to take up NCA Director of Cricket offer but BCCI would once again be approaching him.

In case he again turns dowN the offer, they would have to look for other options. Anil Kumble is another big name but it remains to be seen whether the BCCI would approach the former India captain. The NCA role worked well for Dravid as he is a Bengaluru resident. In case of Laxman, if he has to stay in Bengaluru for a minimum of 200 days a year, it is like temporarily shifting base and his remuneration also needs to be chalked out.

