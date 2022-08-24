VVS Laxman Named Interim Head Coach for Asia Cup 2022

VVS Laxman has been named the interim head coach for the upcoming Asia Cup 2022 as Rahul Dravid has failed to recover after testing Covid positive. In a press release, BCCI informed that Laxman has been given the charge and Dravid will take over only after his test results come out negative.

Also Read: ‘Essential that We Build Solid Bench When it Comes to Coaches’-VVS Laxman

“Mr VVS Laxman, Head Cricket, NCA will be the interim Head Coach for Team India (Senior Men) for the upcoming ACC Asia Cup 2022, to be played in the UAE," BCCI said in a press release.

“Mr Laxman, who travelled with the Indian team that played the ODI series in Zimbabwe will oversee the team’s preparation in the absence of Mr Rahul Dravid, who tested positive for COVID-19 before the team’s departure to the UAE. Mr Dravid will join the team once he tests negative and is cleared by the BCCI Medical Team," the release added.

Advertisement

Also Read: VVS Laxman Appointed India’s Head Coach For Zimbabwe Tour: BCCI Secretary Jay Shah

“Mr Laxman has linked up with the squad in Dubai along with vice-captain Mr KL Rahul, Mr Deepak Hooda and Mr Avesh Khan, who travelled from Harare," it said.

This is not the first time Laxman has been given the charge. Earlier, he was named head coach for Ireland-bound Indian side which was captained by Hardik Pandya where the team clean swept the hosts 2-0 in a two match T20I series. Moreover, he then stayed with the team as the Test side took on England in the lone Test match under the coaching of Rahul Dravid. Laxman left England after the first T20I which India won under a new captain in Rohit Sharma.

Advertisement

He was then recalled for the three match ODI series against Zimbabwe and he delivered the results with a 3-0 clean sweep. Now, he has another major assignment to look forward to as India take on Pakistan in the Asia Cup opener.

Laxman was named the NCA chief recently after Rahul Dravid vacated the post in November last year.

(More to Follow)

Get the latest Cricket News, Schedule and Cricket Live Scores here