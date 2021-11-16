VVS Laxman Set to Take Charge as NCA Chief, Accepts BCCI's Offer: Report

Former India batting stalwart VVS Laxman has accepted the BCCI’s offer to take charge as director of cricket at the National Cricket Academy (NCA) in Bengaluru. According to ESPN Cricinfo, he has informed the Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) of his decision to step down as team’s mentor following the development.

Laxman has been the frontrunner to occupy the position that was vacated by former India captain Rahul Dravid, who is about to begin his tenure as head coach of the national men’s team with the commencement of the home series against New Zealand. However, an official confirmation from the Indian cricket board is yet to be received.

Laxman has been a prominent figure in the commentary box and in the SRH dug out in the Indian Premier League as well. Earlier, he has also served as a batting consultant at the Cricket Association of Bengal (CAB) for six years; a role that was facilitated by current BCCI president Sourav Ganguly, who was the CAB joint secretary in 2014.

And now, as the reports say, Laxman will be handling an influential post in the Indian cricket setup with Ganguly being at the forefront. At the NCA, the former will be looking after the education and skill-based programmes not only for the players but, also for the former players who aspire to become coaches.

The 47-year-old will also be assisted by a coaching staff – batting, bowling and fielding. It has been learned that the BCCI has conducted interviews for these vacant positions and is yet to announce the names.

Earlier on Monday, former India cricketer Sairaj Bahutule was named the bowling coach for India A team’s tour of South Africa scheduled to start later this month. Saurashtra great Sitanshu Kotak will be the head coach while former Assam cricketer Subhadeep Ghosh will be the fielding coach for the tour.

