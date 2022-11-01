VVS Laxman Turns 48: Did You Know Former India Cricketer is Related to Dr Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan?

HAPPY BIRTHDAY VVS LAXMAN: Vangipurappu Venkata Sai Laxman, better known as VVS Laxman, is one of the finest batters ever to play for India. In a career spanning 15 years, Laxman scored 8781 runs in 134 Tests at an average of 45.97. He hit 17 centuries and 56 half-centuries, many of which guided Team India to some remarkable wins.

Laxman was never deemed as technically-gifted cricketer like Sachin Tendulkar. Neither did Laxman possess the swagger of Virender Sehwag or the doggedness of Rahul Dravid, but he had the fine ability to tackle the best bowling attacks. On the eve of Laxman’s 48th birthday, let us take a look at some facts about the former Indian batter.

Advertisement

Related to Dr Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan

Laxman is the great-grand-nephew of India’s second president Dr Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan.

Heroics at the Eden Gardens

Many experts regard Laxman’s 281 against Australia at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata as one of the greatest knocks in the history of Test cricket. Laxman stitched a solid partnership of 376 along with Dravid to help India level the Test series in 2001.

Laxman, the ODI batter

Laxman was the mainstay of India’s batting line-up in Tests and was categorized as a specialist early in his career. He also had the required skillset to feature in limited-overs cricket as well and Laxman made most of the limited opportunities he received in ODIs. The Hyderabad-born cricketer played in 86 ODIs and bagged 2338 runs at an average of 30.76.

Advertisement

Tormentor of the Aussies

Laxman reserved his best for the lethal Australian team. Six out of his 17 Test centuries were against the Aussies.

The special Hyderabadi touch

Laxman had the rare ability to play a delivery well outside his off-stump through the mid-wicket. Due to his effortless strokeplay and flexibility of his wrists, Laxman was fondly regarded as a “Very Very Special" cricketer.

Recipient of prestigious awards

Laxman was awarded India’s fourth highest civilian honour, the Padma Shri, for his stellar contribution to cricket back in 2011. He was also the Arjuna awardee for the year 2001.

Get the latest Cricket News, Schedule and Cricket Live Scores here