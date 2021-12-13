VVS Laxman's First Day in Office at NCA: 'An Exciting Challenge in Store'

Former India cricketer VVS Laxman took to his new job as NCA Chief with all the gusto on Monday. The elegant right hander was picked by the BCCI to head the country’s premier cricket institute after Rahul Dravid took up head coach position with the Indian team. “First day in office at the NCA! An exciting new challenge in store, look forward to the future and to working with the future of Indian cricket," he said on Twitter in a post where he can be seen taking stock of the situation.

Laxman was a bit hesitant to move to Bengaluru as it meant moving to a new city for the Hyderabad resident, but he agreed. He has been a prominent figure in the commentary box and in the SRH dug out in the Indian Premier League as well. Earlier, he has also served as a batting consultant at the Cricket Association of Bengal (CAB) for six years; a role that was facilitated by current BCCI president Sourav Ganguly, who was the CAB joint secretary in 2014.

At the NCA, the he will be looking after the education and skill-based programmes not only for the players but, also for the former players who aspire to become coaches. The 47-year-old will also be assisted by a coaching staff – batting, bowling and fielding. It has been learned that the BCCI has conducted interviews for these vacant positions and is yet to announce the names. Laxman along with Sourav Ganguly, Rahul Dravid and Sachin Tendulkar formed the fab four of Indian cricket which served the nation for a long time. He scored close to 9,000 Test runs in his entire career before calling it quits in 2012.

