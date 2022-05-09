Umran Malik has been setting some speed guns on fire, and he is indeed the toast of the season. While his express face continues to impress cricket fans - bowling above 150kph and even cranking up to 157kph, his performance hasn’t been consistent in the ongoing season. From taking five and four wicket haul to conceding 52 runs and 48 runs without a single scalp in the last two matches, the fast bowler is seen swinging on two ends of a spectrum. Former Indian batter VVS Laxman, on the sidelines of a Dream Set Go event, shared a tip for the bowler in order to get successful at the highest level, reported Hindustan Times.

According to Laxman, who is currently the Head of Cricket at the National Cricket Academy (NCA), young players like Malik will have to quickly learn to shut outside influences in order to succeed at the highest level. The former cricketer said that he may not have to put any protection around Malik if the young tearaway fast bowler understands how to stay focussed in the face of distractions. Laxman mentioned that when a player is playing at the highest level, they realise that they have to control their action off-field.

He stated that there will be so many advisors, and so many expectations to fulfill but players - who play at the highest level - very soon cordon all that and focus on what is to be done.

“I am sure Umran or anyone who plays for the country will learn that very soon. The sooner they learn that, they will be successful. So no need of bouncers (around him), it is important to bowl bouncers," said Laxman.

Meanwhile, Malik was recently seen in action during his side SunRisers Hyderabad’s clash with Royal Challengers Bangalore. Taking revenge for the embarrassing defeat Faf Du Plessis side faced earlier in the tournament, RCB beat the Orange Army by 67 runs. Batting first, RCB posted 192 runs on the scoreboard after losing only 3 wickets. In the two overs Malik got to bowl, he gave away 25 runs. While SRH was pushed to the sixth spot, RCB is placed at the fourth position now, in the 10-team table.

