WA vs NSW Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s Australia Domestic One-Day Cup 2021-22 match between Western Australia and New South Wales: The Junction Oval will host the final of the Australia Domestic One-Day Cup 2021-22 between Western Australia and New South Wales on March 11, Friday. Western Australia were undoubtedly the best team during the group round of the One Day Championship.

They have as many as four games while losing just two matches. In their last league match, Western Australia secured a six-wicket win over Victoria. D Arcy Short was the man of the match for the team as he hammered 54 runs off 49 balls to help them chase the total of 143 runs in 27.1 overs. Ashton Turner is the top run-scorer for his team as he has scored 242 runs at an average of 48.40,

Coming to New South Wales, they are undefeated in the tournament. The cricket club won two games while their four matches were abandoned due to rain. The team finished second in the points table with 17 points to their name. All their last three games were cancelled without a ball being bowled due to bad weather conditions.

Ahead of the match between Western Australia and New South Wales; here is everything you need to know:

WA vs NSW Telecast

Western Australia vs New South Wales game will not telecast in India

WA vs NSW Live Streaming

The Australia Domestic One-Day Cup 2021-22 is streamed live on the FanCode app and website.

WA vs NSW Match Details

The match will be hosted at the Junction Oval in Melbourne at 05:00 am IST on March 11, Friday

WA vs NSW Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain- Kurtis Patterson

Vice-Captain- Ashton Turner

Suggested Playing XI for WA vs NSW Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Cameron Bancroft

Batters: D’Arcy Short, Ashton Turner, Kurtis Patterson, Henry Conway

All-rounders: Cameron Green, Moises Henriques

Bowlers: Andrew Tye, Jason Behrendorff, Adam Zampa, Liam Hatcher

WA vs NSW Probable XIs:

Western Australia: Ashton Turner, Cameron Bancroft, Shaun Marsh, Marcus Stoinis, Sam Whiteman, Andrew Tye, Jason Behrendorff, Jhye Richardson, Cameron Green, Ashton Agar, D’Arcy Short

New South Wales: Henry Conway, Peter Nevill, Baxter Holt, Kurtis Patterson, Daniel Hughes, Adam Zampa, Ben Dwarshuis, Liam Hatcher, Chris Tremain, Daniel Sams, Jack Edwards

