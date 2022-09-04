The stage is set for yet another India vs Pakistan clash in Dubai. On Sunday, the two teams lock horns with each other in the Super 4 round of the ongoing Asia Cup 2022. It’s the second encounter between both sides in the continental tournament after the Men in Blue registered a five-wicket win in a thrilling encounter against Pakistan on August 28.

The tournament also marks the return of Virat Kohli who took some time off from the game. He had a decent outing last Sunday against the arch-rivals. However, he went up a notch in the next match against Hong Kong with an unbeaten 59 off 41 deliveries.

Kohli, who is currently the leading scorer for India in the tournament, will be up against Pakistan for one more time and fans will expect him to play a memorable knock. But former Pakistan pacer Shoaib Akhtar came up with a critical opinion.

Speaking in his latest YouTube video, the former faster bowler said Kohli might want to give up one format if he looks to match the colossal record of 100 international centuries which is currently held by master blaster Sachin Tendulkar.

“I think Rohit Sharma is stuck with the captaincy. He doesn’t seem to be enjoying it. He is taking too much pressure. He is not in the best of forms. Virat Kohli too hasn’t been middling the ball really well. He has been quite patchy so far. He scored 59, I wish him the best. My only suggestion to Kohli is to wait until the T20 World Cup and decide if this format suits you. You have to score 30 more centuries," said Akhtar.

“You can become the greatest player forever. You have to convince yourself that you are the greatest ever. This is going to be the hardest 30 centuries — if he scores. He will get time to settle when he goes to the longest formats.

“He is positive, aggressive, and a great player, but I want him to score 100 centuries and break Sachin Tendulkar’s record. It looks impossible right now, but this man can do it," Akhtar further said.

Kohli currently has 70 international centuries to his credit. However, he hasn’t been able to get a single triple-figure score for almost three years now.

