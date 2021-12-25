'Waiting For Your Next Big Announcement': Former India Teammate Pays Tribute to Harbhajan Singh

Tributes continue to pour in as Harbhajan Singh on Friday announced his retirement from all forms of cricket. Cricketer-turned-commentator Mohammad Kaif, a former teammate of Harbhajan has termed the offspinner as a match-winner while highlighting his entertaining presence on and off the field.

Several cricketers have pointed out how Harbhajan, one of the most prolific wicket-takers in history, kept everyone entertained, a fact that Kaif didn’t forget to mention in a tweet praising the 41-year-old.

“There was never a dull moment on the field, or in the dressing room, when he was around. Greatest Test win 2001, World T20 title and Wankhede World Cup, Harbhajan always the match-winner. Waiting for your next big announcement Brother," Kaif tweeted.

Interestingly, Kaif ends the tweet by expressing his desire to hear of Bhajji’s ‘next big announcement’. Speculations are raging that the popular cricketer may join politics, a possibility he has not denied but says nothing is certain as of what he will do next.

“Frankly speaking, I don’t know what’s in store for me. I just want a couple of days to figure out in which direction I would like to move. Yes, I want to give back to society," Harbhajan told PTI. “If I join politics, how and in what form, I need to figure those things out as main aim is to help people if I at all take the plunge."

During his international career, Harbhjan took 711 wickets across formats and scored over 3500 runs as well including two centuries and nine fifties. He is a two-time world cup winner, having been part of India’s wins at the 2007 ICC World T20 and 2011 ODI World Cup.

He also retires as the fourth highest-wicket taker in Test cricket from India.

