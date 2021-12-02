Wankhede Stadium, Weather, Pitch Report: IND vs NZ, New Zealand tour of India 2021, 2nd Test

After a nail-biting affair in Kanpur, the focus now shifts to Mumbai as India will be playing against New Zealand in the last Test match. India has nice memories of playing at the Wankhede Stadium and they will start the game as favorites. The comeback of Virat Kohli will add to the confidence of the team and they will be hoping to play some aggressive cricket once again.

However, it won’t be easy for India to tackle the World Test Champions. A tie in the last game would have boosted New Zealand’s confidence to a good extent and they will enter the second match with high spirits.

>Weather report

Advertisement

Weather is unlikely to cause any disturbance as India will go head-to-head against New Zealand at the Wankhede Stadium from Friday. The temperature is likely to be around 30 degrees Celsius on all five days. The weather for the first three days is likely to be partly cloudy while the last two days are expected to be sunny. Humidity will be on the higher side on all five days of the Test match.

>Pitch report

Without any doubt, the batters will enjoy playing at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. The pitch has a lot to offer to the batters during the initial days of the Test match. As the match will proceed, spinners can cause a lot of disturbance on the 22-yard pitch. The spinners can rule the match, especially on the last day, as the pitch is likely to be dry with sunny weather. Meanwhile, the pacers can also enjoy some success due to the presence of clouds.

>Test records at this venue

Advertisement

Test matches played: 25

Matches won by home team: 11

Matches won by visiting team: 7

Matches drawn: 7

Highest team score: 631 - India vs. England, 2016

Lowest team score: 93 - Australia vs. India, 2004

Highest successful run chase: 164/6 - South Africa vs. India, 2000

>India (IND) vs New Zealand (NZ) probable playing XIs:

India Predicted Playing XI: Ravichandran Ashwin, Shubman Gill, Mayank Agarwal, Shreyas Iyer, KS Bharat (wicket-keeper), Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Ishant Sharma, Umesh Yadav, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli (captain)

New Zealand Predicted Playing XI: Mitchell Santner, Will Somerville, Tom Latham, Tom Blundell, Kane Williamson (c), Ross Taylor, Henry Nicholls, Kyle Jamieson, Tim Southee, Neil Wagner, Ajaz Patel

Get all the IPL news and Cricket Score here