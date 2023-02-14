'Want to Buy a Flat in Kolkata. I want My Parents to Settle Down There'-Richa Ghosh

India youngster Richa Ghosh was a proud lady as well as happy when the auction ended in Mumbai on Monday. By this time, this 19-year-old had been bought by a whopping INR 1.9 Cr by Royal Challengers Bengaluru. When asked about his reaction to this whole affair, she replied that she had just one dream: Buy a flast for her parents in Kolkata.

Earlier she triggered a bidding war at the WPL auction on Monday. Richa was bought for Rs 1.90 crore by Royal Challengers Bangalore. In fact, Richa was one of the costliest Indian players at the first-ever WPL auction as she bagged more money than India captain Harmanpreet Kaur, who was bought by Mumbai Indians for Rs 1.8 crore.

She also got the advantage of the recency bias as she had recently smashed a match-winning 30 not out against Pakistan in India’s T20 World Cup 2023 opener. She was also part of of the victorious U19 India World Cup team that defeated England in the final on January 29.

Advertisement

“All my parents wanted me to achieve was to play for India. I want to captain my team and win a major trophy for India. I want to buy a flat in Kolkata. I want my mother and father to settle down there. I want them to enjoy their life now. They have struggled a lot in their life, and they have worked hard a lot for me. Even now, my father does umpire. After the auction, I hope he doesn’t have to work so hard," Richa Ghosh, who hails from Siliguri, said.

Smriti Mandhana stole the thunder in the inaugural Women’s Premier League (WPL) auctions as Royal Challengers Bangalore pipped Mumbai Indians in a bidding war to buy the India vice-captain for Rs 3.40 crore (USD 410,000) here on Monday.

On a day when 10 Indian players got crore-plus deals, skipper Harmanpreet Kaur came much cheaper for Mumbai Indians at nearly half the price of Mandhana at Rs 1.80 crore. Harmanpreet is also not the highest paid in her team where England’s Nat Sciver-Brunt got way more at Rs 3.20 crore.

In fact, Harmanpreet was not even among the top-six Indian buys as the second costliest player from the country is all-rounder Deepti Sharma, who was bought by UP Warriorz for Rs 2.6 crore.

Advertisement

The hard-hitting Shafali Verma and Jemimah Rodrigues, the star of the T20 World Cup win against Pakistan on Sunday, were picked by Delhi Capitals for Rs 2 crore and Rs 2.20 crore respectively. All-rounders Pooja Vastrakar and Richa Ghosh laughed their way to the bank with Rs 1.90 crore deals each offered by MI and RCB respectively.

(With Agency Inputs)

Get the latest Cricket News here