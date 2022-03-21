‘Want to Complain About Flat Pitches Then Quit Cricket’: Ex-Pakistan All-Rounder Slams Critics

Australia’s ongoing tour of Pakistan, that’s taking place after 28 years, has been deeply affected by the condition of the pitches. The first Test in Rawalpindi ended in a draw after witnessing only three innings across five days. Later, the ICC rated it ‘below average’ and fined the venue with a demerit point.

The second Test in Karachi was far more interesting as the hosts showcased a fighting spirit on the final innings. However, a desired result couldn’t be obtained. The 3-match series, levelled 0-0, has now reached its last leg as both sides square off in the final Test in Lahore, starting from Monday.

Meanwhile, former Pakistan all-rounder Saeed Ajmal has reacted strongly to the statements condemning the playing conditions. As reported by Cricket Pakistan, he said any bowler who complains about flat pitches should quit playing Test match cricket.

Advertisement

ALSO READ | ‘Such an Exciting Player, So Accomplished’: Sangakkara Names RR Batter With ‘Wonderful’ Ability Against Pace

“To take wickets, you need temperament. You need to bowl a good 8-10 overs to play mind games with the batsmen and then you will be able to execute your plan. If you want to complain about ‘flat pitches’ then you should quit cricket. If the spinner is going to look at the pitch and then bowl, what is the point of being a spinner then? Spinners need to learn to perform in all conditions," said Ajmal.

The former cricketer further asserted that the assumption that Pakistan always had spin-friendly tracks is not true. Ajmal mentioned when they play in the UAE, the spinners are required to put efforts to spin the ball.

“The notion that Pakistan always had spin wickets was never the case. Even when we were playing in the UAE, we had to spin the ball and it did not just magically happen," added Ajmal.

Get all the latest updates on Cricket News, Cricket Photos, Cricket Videos, IPL Auction 2022 and Cricket Scores here