Want to Emulate Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli: Ishan Kishan Sets New Goals

23-year-Old Ishan Kishan has seen it all already. He has seen teams going after him at the IPL auction, got paid as high as INR 15.25 Crores for being retained by his favorite side Mumbai Indians. Besides, the year also saw him debut for India in T20Is. All in all, it was a dream year for the youngster. In an exclusive with Times of India, he has revealed how his attitude towards cricket has changed over the years especially after meeting the likes of Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli.

“Initially I used to think ‘kuch na kuch achcha hi hoga yaar… bas khelte raho, run banaate raho’. But later my point of view changed. When I look at Rohit bhai, Virat bhai and the benchmarks they’ve set for themselves, that’s where I want to head. I want to be as dedicated as they are and emulate them. Earlier I used to think, ‘chalo cricket chal raha hai, everything is good."

Twenty-three-year-old Kishan also gave an instance of his conversation former skipper Kohli.

“It took me a while to understand what goes into this whole ‘chalte rehna’ bit. I gradually began picking up things. For instance, the conversation I had with Virat bhai where he said ‘Dus mein se saat cheez tujhe sacrifice karna padega‘. Little things," he said.

He had said that after he got picked in India squad, he never really thought about cutthroat competition. For instance, sidelining Rishabh Pant.

“Oh yes, he’s [Rishabh Pant] a very good friend. Whenever both of us are around, you’ll find us hanging out a lot with each other. We just keep watching movies whenever we find the time. We also talk a lot about cricket with each other about the game, what could’ve been done differently. I speak my mind with him, and he does the same. Never once has it crossed my mind that I want his place and I can assure you, that’s been the case with him too. And most importantly, when we are in the middle of our cricket routines, we don’t even think we’re competing with each other," Ishan was quoted as saying.

