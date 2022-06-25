'Want to Give Opportunity to People': Hardik Pandya Hints at Couple of Debuts in T20Is Against Ireland

Team India captain Hardik Pandya has hinted that the visitors might give debut caps to a couple of players in the T20I series against Ireland. Hardik will be leading the Indian team for the first time in absence of regular skipper Rohit Sharma who is currently with the red-ball team for the postponed fifth Test match against England.

India will miss the services of several senior players including Rohit, Virat Kohli, Jasprit Bumrah, Ravindra Jadeja, Shreyas Iyer and Rishabh Pant in the two-match series against Ireland. While in their absence, several youngsters including Rahul Tripathi, Umran Malik and Arshdeep Singh are selected for the series as stand-in skipper Pandya stated that a couple of caps will be given in the series.

“We want to give opportunity to people but want to play our best XI as well. There will be situation where there will be a couple of caps given but more than anything, it’s about making sure that we have the best XI," Pandya said in the press conference ahead of the first T20I.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, Pandya has impressed many with his captaincy abilities in IPL 2022 where he guided Gujarat Titans to the title win on their debut season.

Pandya, who was Rishabh Pant’s deputy in the recently concluded T20I series against South Africa, was elevated to the leadership role as the wicketkeeper batter joined the Test team for England match.

The young Indian side in Ireland will also miss the guidance of Rahul Dravid who has also joined the Test team. While his NCA head VVS Laxman is travelling with Hardik and Co. for the Ireland tour to guide them.

Talking about leading India for the first time, Pandya said he doesn’t want to show anything to anybody and is focused on helping the team win.

Advertisement

“I am not here to show anything to anybody. I have got an opportunity to lead India, that itself is a big thing for me. I don’t play this sport to show anything to anybody. I am good enough. I will see in the future, otherwise more than anything I am just focussing on what I can bring in this series," Pandya said.

Get all the latest updates on Cricket News, Cricket Photos, Cricket Videos and Cricket Scores here