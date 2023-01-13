'Want to grab Attention of Selectors, Get Bigger Hundreds': Sunil Gavaskar's Advice to Prithvi Shaw

Star Mumbai batter Prithvi Shaw scripted history by smashing the second-highest Ranji Trophy score of all time. Shaw achieved the feat when he played an incredible knock of 379 off just 383 balls on the second day of Mumbai’s Ranji Trophy match against Assam.

Former Indian captain Sunil Gavaskar is mighty impressed by Shaw’s knock. While commentating during the second ODI between India and Sri Lanka, Gavaskar opined that Shaw was back on the radar of the national selectors due to his scintillating knock.

“This is what was needed from him, he was scoring lovely 60s-70s. So many people were scoring 60s-70s. If you really want to grab the attention of the selection committee, get the bigger hundreds, the double and triple hundreds. He almost got a 400, that would have been fantastic if he had gotten a 400-plus score," Gavaskar said during India’s match against Sri Lanka.

Gavaskar also suggested that Mumbai wouldn’t have declared if Shaw would have been close to registering the highest-ever score by an Indian in first-class cricket.

“I think he might have made it difficult for Mumbai to think about the declaration. Because then, he would have been close to the highest-ever score by an Indian (443 not-out) in first-class cricket. There have always been a temptation to go for that 443. It’s a very tough call," Gavaskar added.

The record for the highest score in a Ranji trophy match is with another Mumbai batter BB Nimbalkar. This record was made in 1948 in a Maharashtra vs Pune match.

Touted as the next big thing in Indian cricket, Shaw made his Test debut way back in 2018 against the West Indies. He showed his immense talent when he smashed a century in his debut match itself. The Mumbai batter lost his place in the Indian side after a string of poor performances in Test cricket.

Shaw is currently plying his trade in domestic cricket and has regained top form. He has served a timely reminder to the national selectors that he is an exceptional talent. The young opener will be aiming to extend his purple patch and perform in the Indian Premier League as well.

