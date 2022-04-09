Want to Keep on Improving: SRH Captain Kane Williamson after 1st Win of IPL 2022

After registering their first win of the IPL 2022, Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) captain Kane Williamson said that the team wants to “keep improving" in every aspect of the game.

IPL 2022: RCB vs MI - LIVE

He added that the target was competitive but batters specially Abhishek Sharma and Rahul Tripathi made it easy for them to win the match against Chennai Super Kings here on Saturday.

A fine knock by Abhishek Sharma (75 runs, 50 balls) and a late cameo by Rahul Tripathi (39 not out, 15 balls) helped Hyderabad register a comprehensive eight-wicket win over defending champions Chennai at the DY Patil Stadium.

“Every game you play is tough. We want to keep on improving. Although it’s our first win, we had to look at some of the things we’d done right in the previous game. Staying calm and staying on task. For us it’s focusing on our cricket and play smart," Williamson said during the post-match presentation.

Advertisement

IPL 2022 – FULL COVERAGE | SCHEDULE | RESULTS | ORANGE CAP | PURPLE CAP | POINTS TABLE

With their impeccable batting, Williamson and Abhishek Sharma made the 155-run chase look very easy. They stitched 89 runs for the first wicket and then Tripathi and the highest scorer of the match, Sharma, guided SRH home with 14 balls to spare. This is the first win for Sunrisers Hyderabad in three matches while Chennai Super Kings succumbed to their fourth defeat in four matches and are still waiting for their first win this season.

“The target was definitely competitive on that surface. The ball held on the surface. We were able to build a partnership and Abhishek was terrific. Learning from the first innings and taking it into our chase. The game always challenges you, everybody is trying to make contributions to the team," he added.

Get all the latest updates on Cricket News, Cricket Photos, Cricket Videos, IPL 2022 Live Updates and Cricket Scores here