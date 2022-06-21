'Wanted to do Special Training, Got Himself Enrolled in a Club': Gavaskar Reveals Dinesh Karthik's Hard Work

The Indian cricket fans recently saw an astonishing comeback of Dinesh Karthik in Indian colours. The veteran wicketkeeper-batter stole the show in Rajkot with his whirlwind knock of 55 runs in 21 balls which was his first-ever half-century in the shortest format in 16 years.

Karthik is certainly eyeing a spot in the Indian squad for the upcoming T20 World Cup in Australia. Following an impressive IPL season and series against South Africa at home, he is set to travel to Ireland. There are strong chances that he might earn a call-up for the bilateral series in England as well.

Meanwhile, batting great Sunil Gavaskar revealed Karthik’s hard work to return to the Indian dressing. While speaking with Star Sports, the former India captain recalled India’s UK tour in 2021 when both of them were on commentating duties.

Gavaskar shared incidents from the tour, explaining how Karthik “put in the hard yards" to make a comeback to the national side.

“When we (him and Dinesh Karthik) went for the World Test Championship we were pretty much having lunch, breakfast, dinner together. And over there he was telling me about his ambition to come back in the India team for the T20 World Cup," said Gavaskar during an interaction on Star Sports.

“He wasn’t in line for the one in UAE but this time around he looks very well to be part of the flight that takes to Melbourne," he added.

Gavaskar further spoke about the nature of Karthik’s training which involved setting up various situations in mind and pursuing them accordingly.

“He was telling me, how he was creating a situation in his mind and practicing according to them. So, it was not just mindless practice, it was thoughtful practice. It was practice according to what the situation might be when he’s out there," the former cricketer said.

The cricketer-turned-commentator also revealed that Karthik got himself enrolled in a better facility so as to carry on with his ‘special training’.

“He was also training so he got out of the hotel gym because it wasn’t good enough. He wanted to do some special training. He went and got himself enrolled in a club.

“That tells you about the dedication and keenness to come back into the Indian team. And the way he’s playing now that’ll only make you admire. You’ve put in the hard yards and it’s the reward," Gavaskar concluded.

