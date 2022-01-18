WAR vs GLA Dream11 Team Prediction: Check Captain, Vice-Captain, and Probable Playing XIs for Baroda T20 Challenge 2022 match, January 18, 01:00 pm IST

>WAR vs GLA Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s Baroda T20 Challenge 2022 match between Warriors and Gladiators: Gladiators will clash against the Warriors in the 26th match of the Baroda T20 Challenge 2022. The two sides will play against each other at the Alembic Ground in Vadodara at 01:00 pm IST on January 18, Tuesday. The first match between the two sides was won by Gladiators with eight wickets as they convincingly chased 137 runs.

Gladiators are a much better team in the competition as compared to Warriors. They have won seven from their eight league matches to occupy second place in the points table. The franchise is coming into the Tuesday match after defeating Challenger in their last game by six wickets.

Warriors, on the other hand, are experiencing a dismal run in the T20 Championship. They have won just matches while losing six games. Warriors need to win all their upcoming league matches to ensure a place in the top four of the points table.

>Ahead of the match between Warriors and Gladiators; here is everything you need to know:

>WAR vs GLA Telecast

Warriors vs Gladiators game will not be telecasted in India

>WAR vs GLA Live Streaming

The WAR vs GLA encounter will be streamed live on the FanCode app and website.

>WAR vs GLA Match Details

The WAR vs GLA match will be hosted at the Alembic Ground in Vadodara at 01:00 pm IST on January 18, Monday.

>WAR vs GLA Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain- Paramveer Ghelani

Vice-Captain- Shubham Jadhav

>Suggested Playing XI for WAR vs GLA Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Amit Passi

Batters: Mit Mangukiya, Kinit Patel, Shubham Jadhav

All-rounders: Pradeep Yadav, Paramveer Ghelani, Shlok Desai, Malhar Ghewariya

Bowlers: Vishal Solanki, Pahal Agrawal, Shalin Shah

>WAR vs GLA Probable Playing XIs:

Warriors: Pahal Agrawal, Smit Thakar, Amit Bhandari, Paramveer Ghelani, Mit Mangukiya, Manav Mehta, Mohit Mongia, Parikshit Patidar (c), Pradeep Yadav, Vishal Solanki, Dhairya Pandey (wk)

Gladiators: Kinit Patel, Amit Passi, Shubham Jadhav (wk), Shlok Desai, Shalin Shah, Malhar Ghewariya (c), Harshil Prajapati, Rachesh Tandel, Vijay Halai, Manav Bedekar, Ram Bharwad

