WAR vs KGS Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s Pondicherry T10 Tournament 2022 match between Warriors and Kings:

Warriors will take on Kings for the second time in the Pondicherry T10 Tournament 2022. In their first fixture, the Kings had an upper hand as they defeated the Warriors by nine wickets. Kamaleeshwaran was the man of the match as he smacked not out 67 runs to help Kings chase 110 runs in ten overs.

Warriors are third in the points tally with four wins, as many losses, and one abandoned game. Warriors scored an impressive victory in their last game against Titans by seven wickets. Paras Ratnaparkhe delivered a good performance with the bat as he scored not out 36 runs.

Coming to Kings, they are struggling in the tournament. The team needs to cause a turnaround to stay relevant. At present, the Kings are sixth in the points tally with just three wins from eight league games. The team endured a defeat in its last game at the hands of Smashers by four wickets.

Ahead of the match between the Warriors and Kings, here is everything you need to know:

WAR vs KGS Telecast

Warriors vs Kings game will not be telecast in India

WAR vs KGS Live Streaming

The Pondicherry T10 Tournament 2022 will be streamed live on the FanCode app and website.

WAR vs KGS Match Details

WAR vs KGS match will be played at the CAP Siechem Ground in Pondicherry at 01:30 PM IST on May 31, Tuesday.

WAR vs KGS Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain - Kamaleeshwaran

Vice-Captain - Premraj Rajavelu

Suggested Playing XI for WAR vs KGS Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Yash Jadhav

Batters: Kamaleeshwaran, Thivagar, Premraj Rajavelu, Selvam M

All-rounders: Bhupender Chauhan, Paras Ratnaparkhe, Santhamoorthy

Bowlers: Mayank Pandey, Satish Jangir B, Tejveer Singh.

WAR vs KGS Probable XIs:

Warriors: Santhamoorthy S, Premraj Rajavelu (c), Yash Jadhav (wk), Paras Ratnaparkhe, Kannan Vignesh, Saurabh Yadav, Mayank Pandey, Vaibhav Singh, Prabu B, Selvam M, Thamizhmani G

Kings: Thivagar G, Madhan Rathinam, Aravindraj Ravichandran Raj (wk), Kamaleeshwaran A, Bhupender Chauhan, Satish Jangir B, Gautham Srinivas, Shishir HR, Tejveer Singh, Rajaram S, Magesh S

