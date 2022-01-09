WAR vs STA Dream11 Team Prediction: Check Captain, Vice-Captain, and Probable Playing XIs for Baroda T20 Challenge 2022 match, January 09, 09:00 am IST

>WAR vs STA Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s Baroda T20 Challenge 2022 match between Warriors and Stallions: Warriors will go up against Stallions in the seventh match of the Baroda T20 Challenge 2022. The much-fancied clash will be played at the Alembic Ground in Vadodara at 09:00 am IST on January 09, Sunday.

Warriors started the tournament on a promising note as they defeated Fighter in their first game by 19 runs. The team easily defended 129 runs in their allotted 20 overs as the bowlers were disciplined in their approach. However, the Warriors failed to continue the momentum and ended up losing the second match to Challengers by 24 runs. With two points, the team is sitting at fourth place in the points table.

Stallions, on the other hand, are languishing at the bottom of the score table with no points under their belt. Stallions looked out of form in their last game against Gladiators as they lost by seven wickets. The team will hope for better performance on Sunday.

>Ahead of the match between Warriors and Stallions; here is everything you need to know:

>WAR vs STA Telecast

Warriors vs Stallions game will not be telecasted in India

>WAR vs STA Live Streaming

The WAR vs STA encounter will be streamed live on the FanCode app and website.

>WAR vs STA Match Details

The WAR vs STA match will be hosted at the Alembic Ground in Vadodara at 09:00 am IST on January 09, Sunday.

>WAR vs STA Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain- Raj Bhrahmbhatt

Vice-Captain- Amit Bhandari

>Suggested Playing XI for WAR vs STA Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Yash Ramy, Dhruv G Patel

Batters: Malav Patel, Himesh Patel, Mit Mangukiya, Amit Bhandari

All-rounders: Dhairya Pandey, Raj Bhrahmbhatt

Bowlers: Chinta Gandhi, Shehzad Pathan, Manav Mehta

>WAR vs STA Probable XIs:

Warriors: Pahal Agrawal, Mit Mangukiya, Amit Bhandari, Dhairya Pandey, Parikshit Patidar (c), Pradeep Yadav, Manav Mehta, Vishal Solanki, Karan Umatt, Smit Thakar, Dhruv G Patel (wk)

Stallions: Harsh Katarmal, Shehzad Pathan, Chinta Gandhi, Yash Ramy, Rohit Thakur, Malav Patel, Himesh Patel, Rohan Patel, Milan Mistry, Shyamal Tandel, Raj Bhrahmbhatt

