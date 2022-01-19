>WAR vs STA Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s Baroda T20 Challenge 2022 match between Warriors and Stallions: Warriors will go up against Stallions in the 27th match of the Baroda T20 Challenge 2022. The much-fancied clash will be played at the Alembic Ground in Vadodara at 09:00 am IST on January 19, Wednesday.

Both Warriors and Stallions are struggling in the T20 league. As the tournament is heading towards its business days, the two teams need to bring their A-game to the fore to ensure their qualification. Warriors are fourth in the standings with two victories from eight league matches.

Warriors will head into Wednesday encounter following a victory over Fighter by nine wickets. Stallions, on the other hand, are reeling at the rock bottom in the points table. They have also won the same number of matches as the Warriors but a low net run rate has pushed the team towards last place. Stallions suffered a loss in their last game at the hands of Titans by eight wickets.

>Ahead of the match between Warriors and Stallions; here is everything you need to know:

>WAR vs STA Telecast

Warriors vs Stallions game will not be telecasted in India

>WAR vs STA Live Streaming

The WAR vs STA encounter will be streamed live on the FanCode app and website.

>WAR vs STA Match Details

The WAR vs STA match will be hosted at the Alembic Ground in Vadodara at 09:00 am IST on January 19, Wednesday.

>WAR vs STA Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain- Dhairya Pandey

Vice-Captain- Himesh Patel

>Suggested Playing XI for WAR vs STA Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Yash Ramy, Dhruv G Patel

Batters: Malav Patel, Mit Mangukiya, Himesh Patel, Amit Bhandari

All-rounders: Raj Bhrahmbhatt, Dhairya Pandey

Bowlers: Chinta Gandhi, Shehzad Pathan, Manav Mehta

>WAR vs STA Probable XIs:

Warriors: Manav Mehta, Vishal Solanki, Pahal Agrawal, Mit Mangukiya, Amit Bhandari, Parikshit Patidar (c), Pradeep Yadav, Karan Umatt, Smit Thakar, Dhruv G Patel (wk), Dhairya Pandey

Stallions: Himesh Patel, Rohan Patel, Milan Mistry, Harsh Katarmal, Shehzad Pathan, Chinta Gandhi, Yash Ramy, Malav Patel, Shyamal Tandel, Raj Bhrahmbhatt, Rohit Thakur

