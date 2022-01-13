>WAR vs TIT Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s Baroda T20 Challenge 2022 match between Warriors and Titans: Warriors and Titans will lock horns with each other in the 16th match of the Baroda T20 Challenge 2022. The highly-anticipated clash will be played at the Alembic Ground in Vadodara at 01:00 pm IST on January 13, Thursday. Titans and Warriors have performed in a completely different manner.

Warriors are in serious trouble in the tournament and they need to fight for their existence. They won their opening game against Fighter by 19 runs but since then are searching for a single win. The team lost their next four games to sit at rock bottom in the points table. Their last defeat in the competition came against Gladiators by eight wickets.

Titans, on the other hand, are in a good position halfway through the tournament. They have won as many as five games while just one match didn’t go as per the plan for the team. With 16 points, Titans are second in the points table. In their last game, the franchise defeated the Warriors by seven wickets by chasing 134 runs in 20 overs.

>Ahead of the match between Warriors and Titans; here is everything you need to know:

>WAR vs TIT Telecast

Warriors vs Titans game will not be telecasted in India

>WAR vs TIT Live Streaming

The WAR vs TIT encounter will be streamed live on the FanCode app and website.

>WAR vs TIT Match Details

The WAR vs TIT match will be hosted at the Alembic Ground in Vadodara at 01:00 pm IST on January 13, Thursday.

>WAR vs TIT Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Sanjay Vishwakarma

Vice-Captain: Mit Mangukiya

>Suggested Playing XI for WAR vs TIT Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Dhruv G Patel

Batters: Mit Mangukiya, Tasmay Bedade, Anil Trivedi, Amit Bhandari

All-rounders: Dhairya Pandey, Sukrit Pandey, Sanjay Vishwakarma

Bowlers: Lakshit Toksiya, Manav Mehta, Dev Patel

>WAR vs TIT Probable XIs:

Warriors: Parikshit Patidar (c), Karan Umatt, Manav Mehta, Vishal Solanki, Pahal Agrawal, Mit Mangukiya, Amit Bhandari, Smit Thakar, Dhruv G Patel (wk), Pradeep Yadav, Dhairya Pandey

Titans: Nisarg Patel, Bhaskar Tungare, Anil Trivedi, Lakshyajeet Padhiyar, Dev Patel, Roshan Vasava, Aditya Menon (wk), Sanjay Vishwakarma, Tasmay Bedade, Sukrit Pandey ©, Lakshit Toksiya

