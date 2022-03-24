WAR vs TIT Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s CSA Provincial One-Day Challenge Division One match 16 between Warriors and Titans: Warriors and Titans will square off against each other in the 16th match of the CSA Provincial One-Day Challenge Division One at the St. George’s Park, in Port Elizabeth. The game will kickstart at 4:30 pm on Thursday, March 24.

The Warriors are currently placed at the fifth spot with a solitary win in four games. Meanwhile, Titans are two spots above at third on the points table with two wins from as many games.

Warriors are coming off a massive 208-run win over the Dolphins in their previous match. Batting first, they posted 329/6. Hundreds from Diego Rosier (148 off 127 balls) and Wihan Lubbe (100 off 106) helped them in the cause. Coming to the chase, Dolphins were bundled out for a paltry total of 121. Tiaan van Vuuren and Tsepo Ndwandwa picked three wickets each apiece, Lubbe also shined in the bowling department scalping two wickets.

Titans also won their last match against Dolphins by a wicket. Batting first, Dolphins scored 215 /6, Ayabulela Gqamane and Tabraiz Shamsi picked two wickets each for the Titans. Chasing the moderate total, the Titans’ struggled, but Aiden Markram (70), Heinrich Klaasen (42)and skipper Sibolenka Makhanya’s unbeaten 49, took them across the line with one wicket and 10 balls remaining.

Ahead of the match between Warriors and Titans; here is everything you need to know:

WAR vs TIT Telecast

Warriors vs Titans game will not be telecast in India.

WAR vs TIT Live Streaming

The CSA Provincial One-Day Challenge Division One will be streamed live on the Fan Code app and website.

WAR vs TIT Match Details

The match will be hosted at the St. George’s Park, in Port Elizabeth at 4:30 pm IST on Thursday, March 24.

WAR vs TIT Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Heinrich Klaasen

Vice-Captain: Wihan Lubbe

Suggested Playing XI for WAR vs TIT Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeeper: Heinrich Klaasen, Sinethemba Qeshile

Batters: Diego Rosier, Theunis de Bruyn, Sibonelo Makhanya

All-rounders: Tiaan van Vuuren, Wihan Lubbe

Bowlers: Glenton Stuurman, Lungi Ngidi, Tabraiz Shamsi, Lizaad Williams

WAR vs TIT Probable XIs:

Warriors: Matthew Breetzke, Wihan Lubbe, Diego Rosier, Rudi Second (C), Tristan Stubbs, Sinethemba Qeshile (WK), Lesiba Ngoepe, Tiaan van Vuuren, Glenton Stuurman, Tsepo Ndwandwa, Akhona Mnyaka

Titans: Theunis de Bruyn, Gihahn Cloete, Dean Elgar, Aiden Markram, Heinrich Klaasen (WK), Sibonelo Makhanya (C), Ayabulela Gqamane, Simon Harmer, Lizaad Williams, Tabraiz Shamsi, Lungi Ngidi

