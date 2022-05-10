WAR-W vs SPI-W Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s Fairbreak Invitational Women’s T20 match between Warriors Women and Spirit Women: Warriors Women will be bidding to notch up their first win in the Fairbreak Invitational Women’s T20 when they clash with Spirit Women. The two teams will play against each other at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium on May 10, Tuesday.

Warriors Women are yet to get off the mark in the T20 Championship. They have lost all their league matches and are languishing at the bottom of the points table. Warriors Women were thrashed by South Coast Sapphires Women in their most recent encounter by ten wickets. The team was completely outplayed on the batting front as the Warriors ended up with only 129 runs in their 20 overs.

Speaking of Spirit Women, they are third with two wins and a loss. The team failed to impress in the opening game against Barmy Army Women by 50 runs. However, they soon found the momentum and won their next two games against Falcons Women and South Coast Sapphires Women by 27 and 55 runs, respectively.

Ahead of the match between Warriors Women and Spirit Women, here is everything you need to know:

WAR-W vs SPI-W T20 Telecast

Warriors Women vs Spirit Women game will not be telecast in India

WAR-W vs SPI-W Live Streaming

WAR-W vs SPI-W match will be streamed live on the FanCode app and website.

WAR-W vs SPI-W Match Details

The match will be hosted at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium at 05:30 PM IST on May 10, Tuesday.

WAR-W vs SPI-W Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain - Nattaya Boochatham

Vice-Captain - Bismah Mahroof

Suggested Playing XI for WAR-W vs SPI-W Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Georgia Redmayne

Batters: Mignon du Preez, Bismah Mahroof, Sophia Dunkley, Esha Oza

All-rounders: Hayley Mat

thews, Nicola Carey, Nattaya Boochatham

Bowlers: Udeshika Prabodhani, Sophie Ecclestone, Ayabonga Khaka

WAR-W vs SPI-W Probable XIs:

Warriors Women: Esha Oza, Hayley Matthews, Georgia Redmayne, Mignon du Preez, Yasmeen Khan, Shanzeen Shahzad, Shamilia Connell, Udeshika Prabodhani, Bella Poon, Sindhu Sriharsha (c & wk), Kathryn Bryce

Spirit Women: Ayabonga Khaka, Sarah Bryce, Natthakan Chantham, Sophia Dunkley, Bismah Maroof, Nicola Carey (c), Yasmin Daswani (wk), Chaya Mughal, Fatuma Kibasu, Sophie Ecclestone, Nattaya Boochatham

