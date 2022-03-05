'Record Against IND Pretty Ordinary, Won't Call Him the Greatest': Fans Lash Out at Gavaskar for Remarks on Shane Warne

Former India captain Sunil Gavaskar landed in hot waters for his remarks on spin legend Shane Warne who passed away on Friday due to a suspected heart attack. Fans on social media lashed out at the batting great for commenting on Warne’s record against India on the day of his death.

During a conversation with India Today, Gavaskar was asked to rate Warne among the greatest spinners to have ever played the game. The cricketer-turned-commentator refused to enlist the Australian great. Instead, he said that Indian spinners and Sri Lankan legend Muttiah Muralitharan had better record than Warne.

“No, I wouldn’t say that no. For me the Indian spinners and Muttiah Muralitharan were better than Shane Warne," Gavaskar told India Today.

“Look at Shane Warne’s record against India. It was pretty ordinary. In India, he got five wickets only once in Nagpur, and that too because Zaheer Khan swung wildly against him to give him a fifer. Because he did not have much success against Indian players who were very good players of spin, I don’t think I would call him the greatest. Muttiah Muralitharan with a greater success he had against India, I would rank him over Warne in my book," he added.

The statement wasn’t welcomed by the netizens and here’s how they reacted:

A report in Sydney Morning Herald on Saturday said that the legendary spinner’s business manager performed CPR for about 20 minutes to save him.

“The 52-year-old’s long-time manager told the Herald and The Age (that) Warne had not been drinking before he was found by his friend Andrew Neophitou, an executive producer on his recently released documentary, who had gone to Warne’s Thailand hotel room before a planned dinner," the report said.

The reports added that Warne was found unconscious ‘with the historic first Test between Australia and Pakistan playing on the television’. It said the legendary spinner was holidaying at a resort in Koh Samui, Thailand ‘as part of a rare extended holiday’ and was scheduled to travel to the UK on his commentating assignment.

