Warriors vs Titans Live Streaming: How to Watch CSA T20 Challenge Coverage on TV And Online in India

Titans, the most successful team in the history of the CSA T20 Challenge, kicked off the new season on a terrific note. Titans, after playing five matches, currently claim the top spot in the CSA T20 Challenge standings. However, in their last match, Titans had to suffer a four-run defeat (D/L method) against Boland.

Titans will now be aiming to get back on the winning track when they will be up against Warriors on Friday. The CSA T20 Challenge encounter between Warriors and Titans will be played at Senwes Park in Potchefstroom.

Warriors, on the other hand, had to suffer a humiliating 123-run defeat against Dolphins, in their last CSA T20 Challenge clash. Fifth-placed Warriors have so far managed to claim eight points from five games.

Ahead of Friday’s CSA T20 Challenge match between Warriors and Titans; here is all you need to know:

When will the CSA T20 Challenge match between Warriors (WAR) and Titans (TIT) be played?

The CSA T20 Challenge match between Warriors and Titans will take place on October 28, Friday.

Where will the CSA T20 Challenge match Warriors (WAR) vs Titans (TIT) be played?

The CSA T20 Challenge match between Warriors and Titans will be played at Senwes Park in Potchefstroom.

What time will the CSA T20 match Warrior (WAR) vs Titans (TIT) begin?

The CSA T20 Challenge match between Warriors and Titans will begin at 6 pm IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast Warriors (WAR) vs Titans (TIT) CSA T20 Challenge match?

The CSA T20 Challenge Warriors vs Titans match will not be televised in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the Warriors (WAR) vs Titans (TIT) CSA T20 Challenge match?

Warriors vs Titans CSA T20 Challenge match will not be streamed live in India.

Warriors (WAR) vs Titans (TIT) Possible XIs

Warriors Predicted Line-up: Wihan Lubbe (c), Lesiba Ngoepe, Diego Rosier, Jordan Hermann, Matthew Breetzke, Sinethemba Qeshile (wk), Beyers Swanepoel, Tiaan van Vuuren, Glenton Stuurman, Ziyaad Abrahams, Rudi Second

Titans Predicted Starting Line-up: Dewald Brevis, Jiveshan Pillay, Neil Brand, Dayyaan Galiem, Corbin Bosch, Ayabulela Gqamane, Simon Harmer, Matthew Boast, Junior Dala, Musawenkosi Twala (wk), Aaron Phangiso (c)

