Was Always a Dream to Captain an IPL Team: Rashid Khan Shares Special Message After Leading Gujarat Titans

Gujarat Titans spinner Rashid Khan has said that his dream to lead an IPL team has been fulfilled, after the Afghanistan cricketer had to stand in for regular skipper Hardik Pandya, who was laid low by stiffness in the groin area ahead of the match against Chennai Super Kings at the MCA Stadium on Sunday.

Aided by an unbeaten 94 by David Miller off 51 balls and late-order pyrotechnics by Rashid (40 off 21 balls), Gujarat Titans managed to overhaul CSK’s 169 with just one ball to spare.

Rashid had earlier bowled an economical spell, giving away 29 runs in four overs without taking a wicket.

The 23-year-old Rashid took to Instagram and posted, “Was always a dream of mine to captain an IPL team… a dream I managed to fulfil and I will be forever thankful to Allah for. I would like to thank Gujarat Titans players who have contributed in my first win as captain. Last night was a truly special effort. Best seat in the house watching (David) Miller the Killer do what he does best."

Rashid also posted several images of Gujarat Titans’ celebrations post-victory on twitter and wrote, “Night to be remembered… dream to lead the team and most importantly win the game. A great team effort from everyone but that innings from @DavidMillerSA12 was unbelievable absolutely great to watch @gujarat_titans."

