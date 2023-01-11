‘Could’ve Scored 400’: Prithvi Shaw After His Record 379-run Knock Against Assam

Prithvi Shaw altered the record books with a mighty triple-hundred in a Ranji Trophy fixture against Assam on Wednesday. The Mumbai opener scored 379 runs off just 383 deliveries, with the help of 4 sixes and 49 boundaries, before getting trapped in front by all-rounder Riyan Parag. With this feat, he became only the second-highest individual scorer in Indian First-Class cricket history, after legendary B.B. Nimbalkar.

The Mumbai batter belted the Assam attack left, right and centre throughout the first day of the game. On Wednesday, he returned and registered his career-best First-class score. He stitched a valuable 401-run stand with captain Ajinkya Rahane, who also notched up a hundred, as Mumbai declared for 687 for 4.

Also read: Ranji Trophy 2022-23: Prithvi Shaw Hits His Maiden First-Class Triple Century

Advertisement

Despite setting the highest individual score for Mumbai in the Ranji trophy, Prithvi felt that he could have scored a 400 had he been not given out.

Speaking with PTI after his rollicking innings, Prithvi said, “It feels really nice. I could have made that 400. I think I was batting really well but it was just a matter of time as big runs weren’t coming. I thought I should give myself more time out there in the middle, display patience and the track needed that."

“The pitch did offer seam movement at the beginning and then as the overs progressed, it started keeping low," he added.

Prithvi further lauded his captain and said Rahane’s presence in the Mumbai dressing room lifts the morale of every player.

“It feels really nice to bat with a player of his (Rahane’s) stature. Someone with so much international experience. His mere presence around this Mumbai side lifts us up. I always try and learn when an international player comes and plays with us," Prithvi said.

ALSO READ | ‘Agar Main Sahi Hoon, Mujhe Koi Fark Nahi Padta’: India Opener on Dealing with Social Media Trolls

Advertisement

As far as technical changes are concerned, playing close to the body has been his top priority in order to counter the seam and swing movement.

“Just trying to play close to my body. Red ball in conditions like these seems around. I am the kind of player who loves to keep the scoreboard ticking and at times you have to put your head down and bat according to conditions. These small things made a huge difference," he signed off.

Get the latest Cricket News, Schedule and Cricket Live Scores here