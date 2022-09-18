'Was Challenged With Her In-Swingers'-Rohit Sharma Recalls Time Spent With Jhulan Goswami At NCA

India captain Rohit Sharma paid glorious tributes to India women’s fast bowler Jhulan Goswami. Goswami, a veteran of women’s cricket, had decided to retire from international cricket after the third and final ODI of the England tour on September 24.

Paying his respect, Rohit remembered how he met her at NCA where she even bowled to the India captain, shocking him with the inswingers.

Also Read: IND vs AUS: ‘You Don’t Have to Look at Their Form’-Rohit Sharma Explains Criteria For Picking ‘Guys Like Umesh and Shami’

“Whenever, I have seen her play, she has shown so much passion for playing for the country. I don’t know how old she is, but even at this stage, she is running in hard and trying to knock the opposition out and that tells you something. So, it tells you the passion she has," he said at the pre-match PC.

Advertisement

“I had a few interactions with her when I was injured at NCA she was also there and she was bowling to me. And I was challenged with her in-swinger. So, there was lots of interaction there. She was asking some stuff and I was telling her some stuff. I can only wish her the best. She is once in a generation player," he added.

She will bid adieu to the game as the highest wicket-taker in women’s internationals, with 352 wickets across formats.

Also Read: Umesh Yadav Fails to Recover from Injury, Ruled Out for Remainder of County Season

Goswami, 39, was named in India’s squad for the three ODIs in England on Friday. Although she was not a part of the team in preceding 50-over series in Sri Lanka in July. It is quite evident that the team management had spoken to Goswami about looking to the future and welcoming younger bowlers who can represent the team across formats.

Advertisement

Goswami was last seen in action during the ODI World Cup in New Zealand in March this year. Reportedly, BCCI was keen on giving her a “proper farewell," according to a board official, because “Jhulan couldn’t say goodbye on the field" after picking up a side strain ahead of India’s final group game against South Africa.

Advertisement

Get the latest Cricket News, Schedule and Cricket Live Scores here