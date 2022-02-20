'Was Important to Stay Till the End': Suryakumar On His Watch-winning Knock Against Windies in 3rd T20I

India on Sunday affected a 3-0 whitewash on West Indies after registering a 17-run win in the final T20I in Kolkata. Once again, the Indian top-order looked under pressure as the victors reduced them to 66 for 3 inside 10 overs. But it was Suryakumar Yadav who held the fort, nothing up the fourth half-century in his T20I career.

With the help of seven gigantic sixes and just one boundary, Suryakumar scored 65 off 31 deliveries. He teamed up with all-rounder Venkatesh Iyer in the end and stitched a valuable 91-run stand to help India set a challenging 185-run target for West Indies. The right-hand batter looked to finish the Indian innings with a six but was caught by Rovman Powell off the last ball of the 20th over.

With 107 runs to his credit, Suryakumar ended up as the 2nd-highest run-getter of the 3-match series and bagged the Player of the Series award. While speaking at the post-match presentation, he said it was important to stay in the middle after the fall of Rohit Sharma in the 14th over.

“Just wanted to replicate what I did in the first game. It was important to stay till the end when Rohit got out and get the team to a defendable total. We had a long chat in the team meeting as to how we are going to react under immense pressure and it came out very well. I’m just trying to repeat the same things which I have been doing in the last few games… whenever the situation arrives, I try to stay there till the end," Suryakumar said.

“I just try to keep things simple. Being a little harsh on yourself in the nets, don’t hit every ball wildly and have some quality sessions. Excited for the next series," he added.

For the West Indies, this was their third successive bilateral series defeats away from home — 0-2 to New Zealand in 2020-21 and 0-3 to Pakistan 2021-22 — as they capped a forgettable India sojourn losing six matches on the trot (including three in the ODI leg).

