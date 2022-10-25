'Was it a Dead Ball or Umpires made the Right Decision?': Simon Taufel Explains IND-PAK Dead-Ball Incident

The recently-concluded India vs Pakistan encounter at the Melbourne Cricket Ground was undoubtedly one of the best T20 games ever played. The Men in Blue seemed to have lost the momentum at one point, but it was Virat Kohli’s classic knock and the supporting role played by all-rounder Hardik Pandya that changed the course of the game. Not to forget the last over of Mohammad Nawa which was full of drama – Pandya and Dinesh Karthik getting out and the commotion over a no-ball. In the end, it was Team India that clinched the game by 4 wickets.

Apart from India’s scintillating win, it was the three runs taken by Kohli after getting cleaned up off a free-hit ball that became one of the major points of discussion. The third ball of the final was, off which Kohli smashed a maximum, was given a no-ball. The next delivery was a wide and hence, Nawaz had to bowl the free-hit ball again.

The Pakistan spinner bowled it a bit fuller and that went straight to hit Kohli’s off-stump as he missed the slog sweep. The latter took three runs while Pakistan players questioned the umpire as they wanted it to be given a dead ball.

Throwing light on the incident, former international cricket umpire Simon Taufel explained why Marais Erasmus and Rod Tucker didn’t call it dead.

“After the exciting climax to the India v Pakistan match at the MCG last night, I’ve been asked by many to explain the Byes that India scored after Kohli was bowled off the free hit," Simon Taufel wrote on LinkedIn.

“The ICC Playing condition is below. The umpire made the right decision in signalling Byes after the batters ran three following the ball hitting the stumps and rolling down to 3rd man. For a free hit, the striker cannot be out bowled and therefore the ball is NOT dead on hitting the stumps - the ball is still in play and all conditions under the Laws for Byes are satisfied," he added.

India are currently placed second on the Group 2 points table with a net run rate of +0.050. They will face the Netherlands in their next Super 12 encounter on Thursday.

