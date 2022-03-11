'Was Looking Forward to Playing the Game': Sreesanth Says He Was Denied Farewell in Ranji Trophy 2022

A couple of days after announcing his retirement from all forms of cricket, fast bowler S Sreesanth has alleged that his wish for a farewell game had been denied by the Kerala Cricket Association (KCA). The 39-year-old last represented the state in their Ranji Trophy fixture against Meghalaya in February 2022. He scalped two wickets as Kerala won the game by an innings and 166 runs.

In a recent interaction with Manorama, Sreesanth said he had informed the management that the match against Gujarat would be his last. However, he wasn’t named in the final XI.

“I was looking forward to playing the match against Gujarat in the Ranji Trophy. In the team meeting ahead of the game, I had made it clear that it would be my last match for Kerala. I believe I deserved a farewell match," Sreesanth told Manorama.

The 39-year-old may have drawn curtains on his struggling career but he believes that he can still clock over 130 kph; as quick as any 19-year-young fast bowler.

“Of course. I can still bowl at 132 kmph consistently. I can bowl as quickly as any 19-year-old bowler. However, I do not want to eat up the place of a deserving youngster," he said.

Speaking about his future plans, Sreesanth said he is open for coaching stints and playing franchise across the world. He is set to make appearance on silver screen as his first Tamil movie is set to release in April.

“I am open to playing franchise-based leagues across the world. I have received some coaching offers too. Also, I want to focus on my film career. My first movie in Tamil will hit the screens in April. I have already acted in a Kannada movie called Kempegowda 2," he further said.

Sreesanth represented India in 27 Tests, 53 ODIs and 10 T20Is, picking up 87, 75 and seven wickets respectively. On Wednesday, he took social media and announced his retirement through a series of tweets. He said he has decided to end his career for the next generation of cricketers.

“It has been an honour to represent my family, my teammates, and the people of India. Nd everyone who loves the game. With much sadness but without regret, I say this with a heavy heart: I am retiring from the Indian domestic (first class and all formats) cricket," wrote Sreesanth.

