'Was Shocked by Virat Kohli’s Intensity Towards Training': Mandeep Singh Hails Former India Captain

Indian batter Mandeep Singh said that he was shocked to witness Virat Kohli’s intensity towards training when he joined Royal Challengers Bangalore. Mandeep has played for several franchises in the Indian Premier League including Delhi Capitals, Kolkata Knight Riders and Royal Challengers Bangalore. He is currently associated with Delhi Capitals and played three matches in the last season for them.

Mandeep, who joined RCB in 2014, said that Kohli’s fitness has been the primary reason for his consistent performance in the shortest format of the game.

“When I joined RCB, I was shocked to see Virat Kohli’s intensity towards training. His fitness has been instrumental in making him a consistent performer in T20 cricket. It has helped the bowlers improve and has helped Test cricket overall," Mandeep said on ShareChat Audio Chatroom session.

After joining RCB, Mandeep made his international debut for India in 2016. Talking about his debut, Mandeep revealed his father’s word when he started playing cricket.

“I was playing in the IPL when I found out about my selection. My father always used to tell me, if I play cricket, I must play for India," he added.

The 30-year-old also recalled meeting legendary India captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni prior to his debut match.

“I met Mahi Bhai in the lift, one day prior to my debut and he asked me to be ready for the next day. Being on the ground was surreal," he said.

Mandeep played alongside KL Rahul in the Under-19 cricket as he remembered that the flamboyant India opener started preparing for Test cricket at an early age.

“During his U-19 days, KL Rahul began working on his game and preparing for Test cricket," he added.

He also discussed how playing IPL gave him financial stability and confidence.

The 30-year-old further talked about Delhi Capitals head coach Ricky Ponting and captain Rishabh Pant and heaped praises on them.

“Ricky Ponting and Rishabh Pant have made Delhi Capitals an extremely professional franchise. Ponting loves discipline and commitments and treats everyone equally," Mandeep said.

Mandeep spoke highly of Suryakumar Yadav with reference to the Asia Cup.

