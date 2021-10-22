Was Suprised When Virat Kohli Decided to Relinquish T20I Captaincy: Sourav Ganguly

BCCI president Sourav Ganguly revealed how he reacted when Indian skipper Virat Kohli announced that he will step down as T20I captain after the 2021 T20 World Cup. After the England tour this year, Kohli surprised many with his decision of relinquishing the captaincy and Ganguly claims that he was also one of them. The Indian skipper cited that workload was the key reason behind taking the big decision as later, he also stepped down as Royal Challengers Bangalore skipper after IPL 2021.

Ganguly said that it was only Kohli’s decision as he was not pressurized by BCCI.

“I was surprised (that Virat Kohli decided to step down as T20 captain). This decision must have been taken only after the England tour and it is his decision. There was no pressure from our end, we didn’t tell him anything," Ganguly told India Today.

Ganguly, who is also considered amongst the most successful leaders, said it is difficult to be a captain in all three formats as the player get burnt out on the inside.

“We don’t do things like that because I myself have been a player so I understand. It is very difficult to be a captain in all formats for this long.

“I was a captain for six years, it looks good from the outside, there is respect and all that. But you get burnt out on the inside and it happens to any captain. Not just to Tendulkar or Ganguly or Dhoni or Kohli but to the captain that will come up next as well. It is a tough job," Ganguly said.

Kohli has also been going through a lean patch with the bat as he scored his last century in 2019.

Ganguly talked about Kohli’s dip in form as he said that the Indian skipper is not a machine and this sort of up and down happen to every great player who plays for a long time.

“This happens (dip in Kohli’s form). Virat has been playing for about 11 years, not every season can be great. He is human not a machine. So I am not surprised. His graph has gone up so high, then it came down, then it went even higher and that is when you see a player like Virat. If you play for a long time this sort of up and down will happen," he added.

