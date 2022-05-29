WAS vs DUR Dream11 Team Prediction For Vitality T20 Blast 2022: Check Captain, Vice-Captain And Probable XIs, May 29, 7 PM IST

WAS vs DUR Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s Vitality T20 Blast 2022 match between Warwickshire and Durham: In the North Group match of the Vitality T20 Blast 2022, Warwickshire will have a face-off with Durham. Warwickshire are enjoying a dream run in the competition. The team announced its arrival in style by winning its first game against Northamptonshire by 125 runs.

Paul Stirling was the wrecker-in-chief for his team with a knock of 119 runs. In their second game, they defeated Derbyshire by three runs. It was again a splendid batting effort by Warwickshire as they recorded a total of 200 runs in 20 overs. The team will walk into the Sunday match as the favourites.

Just like Warwickshire, Durham also looked good in their opening fixture. They outclassed Leicestershire by 54 runs to collect two crucial points. However, Durham flattened in its second game against Northamptonshire. They could put only 192 runs on the board while following the target of 224.

Ahead of the match between Warwickshire and Durham, here is everything you need to know:

WAS vs DUR Telecast

Warwickshire vs Durham game will not be telecast in India

WAS vs DUR Live Streaming

The Vitality T20 Blast 2022 will be streamed live on the FanCode app and website.

WAS vs DUR Match Details

WAS vs DUR match will be played at the Edgbaston Cricket Ground at 07:00 PM IST on May 29, Sunday.

WAS vs DUR Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Will Rhodes

Vice-captain: Ashton Turner

Suggested Playing XI for WAS vs DUR Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Wicketkeeper: David Bedingham

Batters: Graham Clark, Ashton Turner, Dom Sibley

All-rounders: Paul Coughlin, Carlos Brathwaite, Will Rhodes, Liam Trevaskis

Bowlers: Brydon Carse, Craig Miles, Danny Briggs

WAS vs DUR Probable XIs

Warwickshire: Danny Briggs, Craig Miles, Alex Davies, Chris Benjamin, Dom Sibley, Adam Hose, Carlos Brathwaite, Will Rhodes, Jacob Lintott, Dan Mousley, Robert Yates

Durham: Paul Coughlin, Graham Clark, Michael Jones, Ollie Robinson, Ashton Turner(c), Ben Raine, Brydon Carse, Liam Trevaskis, Scott Borthwick, David Bedingham, Ned Eckersley

