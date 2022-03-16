WAS vs HIT Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s MCA T20 Clubs Invitation 2022 match between Warriors and Hitters: Warriors and Hitters will lock horns in the eighth match of the MCA T20 Clubs Invitation 2022 on Wednesday. The game will be played at the Kinrara Academy Oval at 05:30 PM IST. Hitters are second in the points table with two losses from four matches and two no results.

However, they head into this match on the back of a 24-run loss (D/L method) against the Strikers on Saturday. On the other hand, the Warriors are bottom of the table with three losses in four matches and a no result. They too head into this game after suffering an eight-wicket loss at the hands of Strikers on Monday. Both sides look evenly matched and will be looking to pick up their first win this season on Wednesday.

Ahead of the match between Warriors and Hitters, here is everything you need to know:

WAS vs HIT Telecast

Warriors vs Hitters game will not telecast in India

WAS vs HIT Live Streaming

The MCA T20 Clubs Invitation 2022 will be streamed live on the FanCode app and website.

WAS vs HIT Match Details

The match will be hosted at the Kinrara Academy Oval at 05:00 PM IST on March 16, Sunday.

WAS vs HIT Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Vijay Unni

Vice-Captain: Syed Aziz

Suggested Playing XI for WAS vs HIT Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeeper: Ainool Haqqiem

Batters: Syed Aziz, Zubaidi Zulkifle, Ahmed Faiz, Sidharth Karthik

All-rounders: Sharvin Muniandy, Wahib Zada

Bowlers: Abdul Rashid Ahad, Pavandeep Singh, Vijay Unni

WAS vs HIT Probable XIs:

Warriors: Zubaidi Zulkifle, Sidharth Karthik, Amir Azim Abd Shukor, Sharvin Muniandy (C), Saleh Shadman, Wahib Zada, Vijay Unni, Wan Muhammad (WK), Sachinu Hettige, Muhammad Rifqi Iman Khamis, Abdul Rashid Ahad

Hitters: Pavandeep Singh, Ahmad Faiz, Ainool Haqqiem (WK), Syed Aziz (C), Muhammad Luqman, Ariff Ullah, Muhammad Khairullah, Mohammad Haziq Aiman, Muhammad Irfan Rana, Anil Thakur, Siddharth Neelakantan

