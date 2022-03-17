WAS vs HIT Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s MCA T20 Clubs Invitation 2022 match between Warriors and Hitters: The Hitters (HIT) will lock horns with the Warriors (WAS) in the ninth match of the MCA T20 Super Series at the Kinrara Academy Oval in Kuala Lumpur on Thursday. This will be the second game between the two sides, the Hitters defeated the Warriors by seven wickets on Wednesday. It was the team’s first win in five games, as their first two matches were abandoned, while they lost the following two games.

They are currently second in the points table with four points to their name. On the other hand, the Warriors, have lost four out of their five MCA T20 Super Series matches and find themselves at the bottom of the standings. They will aim to win their first match of the ongoing tournament on Thursday.

Advertisement

Ahead of the match between Warriors and Hitters; here is everything you need to know:

WAS vs HIT Telecast

Warriors vs Hitters game will not be telecast in India

WAS vs HIT Live Streaming

The MCA T20 Clubs Invitation 2022 will be streamed live on the Fan Code app and website.

WAS vs HIT Match Details

The match will be hosted at the Kinrara Academy Oval in Malaysia at 04:30 PM IST on Thursday, March 17.

WAS vs HIT Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Syed Aziz

Vice-captain: Sharvin Muniandy

Advertisement

Suggested Playing XI for WAS vs HIT Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Wicketkeeper: Ammar Zuhdi Hazalan

Batters: Ahmad Faiz, Syed Aziz, Ahmad Zubaidi, Sidharth Karthik

All-rounders: Sharvin Muniandy, Wahib Zada, Syazrul Ezat

Bowlers: Amir Azim, Abdul Rashid, Muhammad Irfan Rana

WAS vs HIT Probable XIs

Hitters: Norwira Zazmie, Ahmad Faiz, Muhammad Syahadat Ramil (C), Syazrul Ezat, Syed Aziz, Mohammad Haziq Aiman, Ainool Haqqiem (WK), Muhammad Khairullah, Muhammad Irfan Rana, Pavandeep Singh, Ajeb Khan

Warriors: Ahmad Zubaidi, Sidharth Karthik Rajaratham, Mohd Nazril Abd Rahman (C), Wan Muhammad, Sharvin Muniandy, Ammar Zuhdi Hazalan (WK), Abdul Rashid, Amir Azim, Vijay Unni, Wahib Zada, Saleh Shadman

Get all the latest updates on Cricket News, Cricket Photos, Cricket Videos, IPL Auction 2022 and Cricket Scores here