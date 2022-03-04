WAS vs HIT Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s MCA T20 Super Series 2022 match between Warriors and Hitters: In the second match of the MCA T20 Super Series 2022, the Warriors will go head-to-head against Hitters. The encounter is scheduled to be played at the Kinrara Academy Oval, Kuala Lumpur at 5:00 PM IST on March 04, Friday.

Warriors were up against Strikers in the first match of the T20 Championship. The game didn’t go as per the plan for the team as it endured a loss by six wickets. Warriors batter lacked the intent as they could score only 103 runs in 17 overs. They should make some changes in their middle-order to return with a good performance on Friday.

Hitters, on the other hand, will be playing their first match on Friday. The team will be new to playing conditions but they can capitalise on the Warriors’ loss in their first game. Hitters will expect good performances from Syed Aziz, Mohammad Haziq Aiman, and Syazrul Ezat Idrus.

Advertisement

Ahead of the match between Warriors and Hitters; here is everything you need to know:

WAS vs HIT Telecast

Warriors vs Hitters game will not telecast in India

WAS vs HIT Live Streaming

The MCA T20 Super Series 2022 will be streamed live on the FanCode app and website.

WAS vs HIT Match Details

The match will be hosted at the Kinrara Academy Oval, Kuala Lumpur at 5:00 PM IST on March 04, Friday.

WAS vs HIT Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain - Mohammad Siyadat Ramli

Vice-Captain - Zubaidi Zulkifle

Suggested Playing XI for WAS vs HIT Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Ainool Haqqiem

Advertisement

Batters: Zubaidi Zulkifle, Syed Aziz, Mohammad Haziq Aiman, Sidharth Karthik

All-rounders: Syazrul Ezat Idrus, Mohammad Siyadat Ramli, Wahib Zada

Bowlers: Pavandeep Singh, Amir Azim Abd Shukor, Vijay Unni

WAS vs HIT Probable XIs:

Warriors: Zubaidi Zulkifle, Sidharth Karthik, Amir Azim Abd Shukor, Sharvin Muniandy (c), Vijay Unni, Wan Muhammad (wk), Sachinu Hettige, Muhammad Rifqi Iman Khamis, Rizwan Haider, Saleh Shadman, Wahib Zada

Hitters: Ainool Haqqiem, Syed Aziz, Mohammad Haziq Aiman, Norwira Zazmie, Muhammad Faisal, Pavandeep Singh, Asby Tan Haris, Shivnarin Rajaratnam, Ahmad Faiz, Syazrul Ezat Idrus, Mohammad Siyadat Ramli

Get all the latest updates on Cricket News, Cricket Photos, Cricket Videos, IPL Auction 2022 and Cricket Scores here