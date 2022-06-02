WAS vs LEI Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s Vitality T20 Blast 2022 match between Warwickshire and Leicestershire: Warwickshire will aim to notch up their fourth consecutive win in the Vitality T20 Blast as they will square off against Leicestershire at the Edgbaston Cricket Ground in Birmingham on Thursday.

Warwickshire are sitting in the second place in the North Group points table. They are undefeatable in the league so far with three wins from as many games. Warwickshire are coming into the Thursday game on the back of a five-wicket victory over Durham. Chris Benjamin added 68 runs to the scoreboard as his team chased 159 runs in 16.5 overs.

Leicestershire, on the other hand, are experiencing a rough patch in the T20 competition. They have lost three of their four games to languish in the second-last place. Leicestershire lost to Northamptonshire in their previous game by 42 runs.

Advertisement

Ahead of the match between Warwickshire and Leicestershire, here is everything you need to know:

WAS vs LEI Telecast

Warwickshire vs Leicestershire game will not be telecast in India

WAS vs LEI Live Streaming

The Vitality T20 Blast 2022 will be streamed live on the FanCode app and website.

WAS vs LEI Match Details

WAS vs LEI match will be played at the Edgbaston Cricket Ground in Birmingham at 11:00 PM IST on June 02, Thursday.

WAS vs LEI Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain - Will Rhodes

Vice-Captain - Colin Ackermann

Suggested Playing XI for WAS vs LEI Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Lewis Hill

Batters: Rishi Patel, Colin Ackermann, Dom Sibley

All-rounders: Ben Mike, Carlos Brathwaite, Will Rhodes, Rehan Ahmed

Advertisement

Bowlers: Naveen-ul-Haq, Craig Miles, Danny Briggs

WAS vs LEI Probable XIs:

Warwickshire: Carlos Brathwaite, Will Rhodes, Jacob Lintott, Danny Briggs, Craig Miles, Alex Davies, Chris Benjamin, Dom Sibley, Dan Mousley, Robert Yates, Adam Hose

Leicestershire: Callum Parkinson, Scott Steel, Hamish Rutherford, Arron Lilley, Lewis Hill (wk), Colin Ackermann (c), Roman Walker, Naveen-ul-Haq, Rishi Patel, Ben Mike, Rehan Ahmed

Get all the latest updates on Cricket News, Cricket Photos, Cricket Videos, IPL 2022 Live Updates and Cricket Scores here