Somerset will be trying to bring a change in their fortunes as they clash with Warwickshire on August 23 at the Edgbaston in Birmingham. Things haven’t gone as per plan for Somerset, as they have lost all their seven league matches.

They need to bring a change in their strategy with the bat to ensure a good ride in the league. The team has touched the 250-run mark just once in seven games. Somerset are out of the playoff race. They will hope to win their last league match to give a good end to their campaign in the competition.

Warwickshire, on the other hand, still have a chance to qualify for the next round. The team needs to win the game against Somerset by a good margin to climb up the Group A points table from fifth place. They are coming into the Tuesday game after defeating Durham by 48 runs. The team defended the score of 275 runs with ease.

Ahead of the match between Warwickshire and Somerset, here is everything you need to know:

WAS vs SOM Telecast

Warwickshire vs Somerset game will not be telecast in India.

WAS vs SOM Live Streaming

The English Domestic One-Day Cup 2022 will be streamed live on the FanCode app and website.

WAS vs SOM Match Details

WAS vs SOM match will be played at the Edgbaston in Birmingham at 3:30 pm IST on August 23, Tuesday.

WAS vs SOM Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain - Ethan Brookes

Vice-Captain - Kasey Aldridge

Suggested Playing XI for WAS vs SOM Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: George Maddy

Batters: Dominic Sibley, Matt Renshaw, Robert Yates

All-rounders: Ethan Brookes, Will Rhodes, Kasey Aldridge, Lewis Goldsworthy

Bowlers: Oliver Hannon-Dalby, Liam Norwell, Jack Brooks

WAS vs SOM Probable XIs:

Warwickshire: Liam Norwell, George Garrett, Dominic Sibley, Robert Yates, Will Rhodes(c), Matthew Lamb, Hamza Shaikh, George Maddy(w), Oliver Hannon-Dalby, Ethan Brookes, Kai Smith

Somerset: Alfie Ogborne, Andrew Umeed, James Rew(w), Lewis Goldsworthy, Matt Renshaw(c), George Scott, Kasey Aldridge, Jack Brooks, Jack Harding, George Bartlett, Joshua F Thomas

