WAS vs STK Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s MCA T20 Super Series 2022 match between Western Warriors and Northern Strikers:

The MCA T20 Super Series 2022 edition gets underway from Thursday, March 3, in in Kuala Lumpur. A total of three teams – namely, the Warriors, Strikers and Hitters will play across nine matches in this season. The Kinrara Academy Oval, in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia will host all the matches of the tournament which culminates with a summit clash scheduled on March 17.

The Northern Strikers kick off their title defence against the Western Warriors in the inaugural match of this season on Thursday at 4:30 pm IST onwards. The Strikers defeated the same opponents by nine wickets in the previous edition’s final.

Both sides have a good mix of young and quality domestic players. The Strikers will have Anwar Rahman at the helm of affairs and the likes of Virandeep Singh, Shankar Satish, Sharveen Surendran and Dhivendran Mogan in the squad. O

The Warriors will be led by Mohd Nazril Abd Rahman. Sharvin Muniandy, Abdul Rashid Ahad, Muhammad Wafiq Irfan Zarbani, and Zubaidi Zulkifle are among others to bank on in this edition of MCA T20 2022.

Ahead of the match between Western Warriors and Northern Strikers; here is everything you need to know:

WAS vs STK Telecast

Western Warriors vs Northern Strikers game will not be telecast in India.

WAS vs STK Live Streaming

All the MCA T20 Super Series 2022 games will be streamed live on the FanCode app and website.

WAS vs STK Match Details

The match will be hosted at the Kinrara Oval in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia on Thursday, March 3. The game will commence from 4:30 PM IST onwards.

WAS vs STK Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Abdul Rashid Ahad

Vice-Captain: Dhivendran Mogan

Suggested Playing XI for WAS vs STK Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeeper: Ammar Hazalan

Batters: Zubaidi Zulkifle, Sidarth Karthik, Shankar Satish, Ammar Uzair Fikri

All-rounders: Sharvin Muniandy, Ainool Hafiz

Bowlers: Abdul Rashid Ahad, Muhammad Wafiq Zarban, Dhivendran Mogan, Anwar Rahman

WAS vs STK Probable XIs:

Western Warriors: Ammar Hazalan (WK), Zubaidi Zulkifle, Saleh Shadman, Mohd Nazril Rahman (C), Sharvin Muniandy, Rizwan Haider, Abdul Rashid Ahad, Muhammad Rifqi Iman Khamis, Muhammad Wafiq Zarban, Sachinu Hettige, Sidarth Karthik

Northern Strikers: Virandeep Singh (WK), Shankar Satish, Anas Malik, Ammar Uzair Firki, Fitri Sham, Ainool Hafiz, Mohd Suharril Fetri, Dhivendran Mogan, Aimal Khan, Anwar Rahman (C), Sharveen Surendran

