Washington Sundar Replaces Deepak Chahar in ODI Squad Against South Africa

The All-India Senior Selection Committee named Washington Sundar as replacement for Deepak Chahar for the remainder of the ODI series against South Africa. Chahar had a stiffness in his back after the third and final T20I against South Africa in Indore and did not feature in India’s Playing XI in the first ODI in Lucknow.

He will now head back to the National Cricket Academy (NCA) and will be monitored by the Medical Team there.

Chahar had also picked up a twisted ankle injury during a training session before the first match against South Africa in Lucknow. It was then first reported by PTI that, “Deepak has sustained a twisted ankle but it’s not too serious. However a few days of rest might be advisable

“So it will be team management’s call if they would like to risk Deepak as he is in the T20 World Cup standby list. In any case, if there is a requirement there, it would be a priority."

Following this the selectors have now made an important call to replace Chahar with Sundar as the former’s fitness will be crucial for the Indian team moving ahead to the T20I World Cup.

In the first ODI, India had lost to visiting Proteas by nine runs. However, Shreyas Iyer and Sanju Samson had played courageous innings by scoring magnificent half-centuries. Samson, though made a crucial contribution of 86 off 63 but the team fell short of nine runs as they needed 30 off the last over.

Moving ahead to the second ODI in Ranchi on October 9, 2022 (Sunday), India would look to level the series by clinching a victory. The final ODI of the series will however be played in New Delhi on October 11, 2022 (Tuesday).

India’s ODI squad: Shikhar Dhawan (Captain), Ruturaj Gaikwad, Shubman Gill, Shreyas Iyer (vice-captain), Rajat Patidar, Rahul Tripathi, Ishan Kishan (wicket-keeper), Sanju Samson (wicket-keeper), Shahbaz Ahmed, Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav, Ravi Bishnoi, Mukesh Kumar, Avesh Khan, Mohd. Siraj, Washington Sundar.

South Africa ODI Squad: Temba Bavuma (C), Quinton de Kock (WK), Reeza Hendricks Heinrich Klaasen, Keshav Maharaj Janneman Malan, Aiden Markram, David Miller, Lungi Ngidi, Anrich Nortje, Wayne Parnell, A ndile Phehlukwayo, Dwaine Pretorius, Kagiso Rabada, Tabraiz Shamsi.

