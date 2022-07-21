Washington Sundar Takes Fifer On County Debut for Lancashire | WATCH

India cricketer Washington Sundar went on to pick five wickets on his County debut for Lancashire. The Indian spin all-rounder, who can bat big lower down the order, had already picked up four wickets on the first day of this match, he came back on Thursday and went on to pick one more in the second essay against Northamptonshire.

Having picked the wickets of Will Young, Rob Keogh, Ryan Rickleton and Tom Taylor on Day 1, he dismissed Northamptonshire’s top-scorer Lewis McManus to complete his five-wicket haul. He finished the innings with sparkling figures of 5/76.

Thanks to his bowling, Lancashire had bundled out Northamptonshire for 235.

However, Northamptonshire came back strong with the ball and skittled Lancashire out for just 132.

Pacer Jack White was the pick of the bowlers with five wickets, and Sundar failed with the bat, scoring just 2 before being trapped LBW by the same bowler.

Meanwhile, Sundar wasn’t the only one who performed well in the county championships, the likes of Cheteshwar Pujara and Navdeep Saini also made headlines back home in India.

On Wednesday, the India Test maestro peeled off his 16th first-class double century at the Lord’s while captaining Sussex against Middlesex in the ongoing County Championship.

Pujara is the first batter in Sussex history to score a double-century against Middlesex at Lord’s. Remarkably, the last Sussex batter to hit a double-ton at the Home of Cricket was Pujara’s countryman, the legendary Colonel HH Shri Sir Ranjitsinhji Vibhaji II.

The double hundred from Ranjitsinhji came 125 years ago against the MCC.

Pujara is now joint-fifth in the list of the most double-centuries in first-class cricket history sharing the spot with the likes of CB Fry, Jack Hobbs and Graeme Hick.

Right-arm fast Navdeep Saini has made a sparkling debut for Kent against Warwickshire on Wednesday taking a five-wicket haul at Edgbaston in Birmingham.

Saini finished with figures of 5/72 from 18 overs that included the scalps of Chris Benjamin, Dan Mousley, Michael Burgess, Henry Brooks and Craig Miles. His fifer helped Kent bowl out Warwickshire for 225 in 85.1 overs.

