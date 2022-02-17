Wasim Jaffer Gives Hilarious Response to Michael Vaughan’s Sarcastic Birthday Wish

Former Indian opener Wasim Jaffer is celebrating his 44th birthday today, February 17. In his cricket career, Jaffer has represented India in 31 Tests between 2000 and 2008. He has scored 19,410 runs with an average of over 50 in domestic cricket. The cricketer announced his retirement two years back from all forms of cricket and as of now, he is part of a lot of shows as an analyst or commentator. From reviewing matches to giving his opinions on the sport, Jaffer is indeed one of the most active personalities on social media.

With wishes pouring in from all over the world for the batter, former England captain Michael Vaughan wished Jaffer and took a dig at him as well with a sarcastic birthday wish.

Just like Jaffer, Vaughan has been very vocal in his thoughts and comments on social media. The two are often seen engaging in social media banter, and Jaffer’s birthday was one such occasion.

Vaughan wished Jaffer a happy birthday but also claimed in his birthday post that the latter was his first Test wicket. Jaffer was quick to respond by stating that Vaughan is his permanent wicket on social media.

“Happy birthday to my first Test match wicket Wasim Jaffer!!" Vaughan tweeted. To this, Jaffer replied, “Haha thank you my permanent social media wicket."

The conversation left the cricket fans in splits, and Vaughan later posted the video of him taking Jaffer’s wicket. WIshing Jaffer again on his birthday, Vaughn wrote, “No better way to celebrate."

It is difficult for netizens to pick who roasted who the better. Previously, the two cricketers have made headlines a couple of times, all thanks to their witty Twitter banter. They never miss a chance to take a dig at each other. But despite all the drama that unfolds, Vaughan and Jaffer have a lot of respect for each other.

All we can say is that Vaughan and Jaffer’s social media game is top-notch.

