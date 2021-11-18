Wasim Jaffer Shares A Hilarious 'Munna Bhai MBBS' Meme After India’s Win Over New Zealand in 1st T20I

Former Indian cricketer Wasim Jaffer is quite popular in the Twitterverse for his witty remarks. On Wednesday, Jaffer once again managed to generate a few laughs among his followers by sharing a meme on the microblogging site, summing up the Indian men’s cricket team’s performance in the last few days. Indian team have had a disappointing run in the just concluded 2021 ICC Men’s T20 World Cup as they were knocked out from the Super 12 round of the marquee tournament.

Following their heartbreaking exit from the showpiece event, the Indian team on Wednesday returned to winning ways by defeating New Zealand by five wickets in the opening T20I match of their three-match series on Wednesday at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium, Jaipur.

Describing India’s roller-coaster ride in recent days, Jaffer on Wednesday shared a meme on Twitter using a song from popular Bollywood film Munna Bhai M.B.B.S. The meme was created using three pictures and a few lines from the song ‘Apun Jaise Tapori.’

In the first picture of the now widely shared meme, Dutt says, “Sapna toota hai to dil kabhi jalta hai. Haan thoda dard hua par chalta hai."

In the next snap, another actor asks Dutt, “then what happened?"

To which, he replied, “Phir, phir kya.. Agle din apne mohalle main NZ aayi."

Meanwhile, Men in Blue bowed out from the 2021 T20 World Cup after finishing third in the Super 12 round of the tournament.

The tournament also saw an end to Virat Kohli’s captaincy in T20I and Ravi Shastri’s tenure as the team’s head coach.

Former Indian skipper Rahul Dravid took over the duties of India’s head coach while Rohit Sharma replaced Kohli as Indian captain.

India will next take on New Zealand in the second T20I on Friday, November 19, at the JSCA International Stadium Complex, Ranchi. The final T20I match between India and New Zealand will take place on Sunday, November 21, at the Eden Gardens stadium in Kolkata.

